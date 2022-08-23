Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 8/16/2022 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/16/2022 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $40.00.
  • 8/15/2022 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/15/2022 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $50.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 496,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,535. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $694.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,048,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,048,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

