iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Raised by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 139,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 21,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,759. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

