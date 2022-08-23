iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Premium Money Market ETF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.08. 4,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.01. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 1 year low of C$49.98 and a 1 year high of C$50.08.

