iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,385,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,665,000 after acquiring an additional 955,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.31. 356,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.51 and a 200 day moving average of $417.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.