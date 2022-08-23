iShares US Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 62,296 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the average daily volume of 30,337 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $97.25. 5,342,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,276,505. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

