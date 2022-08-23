Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.48. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 895 shares trading hands.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

