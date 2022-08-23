JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $55.32

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.32, but opened at $57.68. JD.com shares last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 157,290 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.
JD.com Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of JD.com
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Featured Stories
