JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $55.32

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.32, but opened at $57.68. JD.com shares last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 157,290 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

About JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 441.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.