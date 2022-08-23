Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.22% of M&T Bank worth $48,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,381 shares of company stock worth $5,713,773. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $185.24. 5,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

