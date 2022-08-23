Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $77,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 28.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 93.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Hubbell by 9.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.76. 2,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.