Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,704 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,052,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 139,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.52. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,090. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

