Joseph B. Korngiebel Sells 11,418 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $62.34. 711,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,406. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 785.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

