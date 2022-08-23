Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 141 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 166,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 33,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $468.23. 16,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

