Joseph Group Capital Management Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 2.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000.

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. 5,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

