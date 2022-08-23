Joseph Group Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,739 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $26,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after buying an additional 662,065 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 345,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 306,610 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

