Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 342,671 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 423,050.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,671 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 13.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 42,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.