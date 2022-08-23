KARMA (KARMA) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001510 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00136583 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00073932 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

