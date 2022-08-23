KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,418 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 766.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 619,823 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

