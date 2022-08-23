Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 1,200 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.94. 172,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $225,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 441,461 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 669.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 382,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 168.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 296,212 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.