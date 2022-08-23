Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Kornit Digital worth $87,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,168,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 466,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 991,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

