Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 180,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $241.44 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average of $253.73.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

