Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $202.62.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

