Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $125.30. 6,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

