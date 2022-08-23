Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,971,000 after purchasing an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 590,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

