Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 180,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,856,140. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

