Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 174,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,918,752. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

