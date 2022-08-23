Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JHX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,539. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James Hardie Industries Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.