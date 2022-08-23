Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.68. 526,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,062,720. The company has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
