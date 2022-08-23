Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,292 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 18,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

