Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,748 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 45,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.