Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 421,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 191,680 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 261,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,986. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.