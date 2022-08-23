Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $336,349.00

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Leonicorn Swap has a market capitalization of $679,736.44 and $336,349.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Leonicorn Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Leonicorn Swap Profile

Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,133,012 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leonicorn Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leonicorn Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leonicorn Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leonicorn Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leonicorn Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.