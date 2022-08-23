Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.
A number of research firms have commented on LGND. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.40.
Shares of LGND opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.75. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.12.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
