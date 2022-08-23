Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $957,842.14 and approximately $114,016.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00265118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001050 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

