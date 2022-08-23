Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 31.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Littelfuse by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,229,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Littelfuse by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,489. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

