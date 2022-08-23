Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE LYG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 225,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,779,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

