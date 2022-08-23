Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,612. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.09 and its 200-day moving average is $163.70.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

