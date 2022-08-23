Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

MMP opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

