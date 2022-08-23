Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.8% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,542.5% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 124.6% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 143.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.05. The company had a trading volume of 137,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69. The company has a market cap of $245.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

