MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,287.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $9,287.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

