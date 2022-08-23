Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0388 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2,285.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00223185 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00451129 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

