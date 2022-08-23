MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Reaches $177,923.69

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $177,923.69 and approximately $43.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001515 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00129988 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00073781 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Profile
MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin
