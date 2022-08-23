Microtuber Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Million (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Microtuber has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Microtuber has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $27,821.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Microtuber coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.18 or 0.07660552 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00157660 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Microtuber

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Microtuber should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Microtuber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

