Mixin (XIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $119.91 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Mixin coin can now be bought for approximately $200.16 or 0.00938734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $119.91 million and approximately $15,397.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,303.03 or 0.99911354 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

