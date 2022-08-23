Modefi (MOD) Reaches Market Cap of $4.51 Million

Modefi (MOD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $147,951.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,551.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075770 BTC.

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,295,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

