Modefi (MOD) Reaches Market Cap of $4.51 Million

Modefi (MOD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $147,951.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.
Modefi Coin Profile
Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,295,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.
Buying and Selling Modefi
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars.
