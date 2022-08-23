Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Modiv Trading Down 1.5 %

MDV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 19,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99. Modiv has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Modiv

MDV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Colliers International Group started coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

