MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $33.19 million and approximately $30,506.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.41 or 0.07601508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00156574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00264063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00715054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00624370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.