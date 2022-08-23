Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 395 ($4.77) in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

