Morgan Stanley Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $69.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,486. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

