Mystic Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,771. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

