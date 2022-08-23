National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.51% of National HealthCare worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,879. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Separately, TheStreet cut National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

